Sharks' Martin Jones: Benefits from defense in win
Jones made 20 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Dallas.
San Jose continues to limit the shots against Jones, which is why he's been able to compile a 13-7-3 record with just a .900 save percentage. If Jones can start to approach the .915 mark he posted last season, he'd become one of the most valuable fantasy goalies in the league given the talent in front of him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...