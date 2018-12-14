Sharks' Martin Jones: Benefits from defense in win

Jones made 20 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

San Jose continues to limit the shots against Jones, which is why he's been able to compile a 13-7-3 record with just a .900 save percentage. If Jones can start to approach the .915 mark he posted last season, he'd become one of the most valuable fantasy goalies in the league given the talent in front of him.

