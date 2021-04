Jones gave up three goals on 18 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The Wild were done scoring after the 3:20 mark of the second period, and the Sharks' offense wasn't able to bail Jones out. The 31-year-old goalie slipped to 15-11-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 29 outings. Jones will likely serve as backup to Josef Korenar for Saturday's rematch with the Wild.