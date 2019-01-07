Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Kings
Jones will defend the cage versus Los Angeles on Monday, Sheng Peng of The Professional Hockey Writers Association reports.
Jones is riding a four-game winning streak, despite registering a 3.02 GAA and .888 save percentage in those contests. Fortunately, he is sitting behind the league's fourth best offense that is converting at 3.49 goals per game. Considering the Kings are scoring a meager 2.26 goals per outing (fewest in the league), it could be a good opportunity for Jones to put together a solid performance.
