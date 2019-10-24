Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Leafs

Jones will tend the twine in Friday's road tilt versus Toronto, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Jones having played in four straight games, coach Peter DeBoer will utilize backup Aaron Dell in the first game of the back-to-back while saving Jones for the Maple Leafs. The 29-year-old has struggled to start the year, as he is 2-4-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .894 save percentage in seven appearances. While Dell is unlikely to unseat Jones as the No. 1 option at any point, a strong performance Thursday could see him steal a few more starts away.