Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Oilers

Jones will defend the cage for Tuesday's tilt versus Edmonton, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones has faced an average of 36.3 shots in his last three outings while giving up a combined seven goals. It could be another busy night for the netminder, as the Oilers are putting 34.0 pucks on net per game (sixth highest in the league). The addition of Evander Kane should bolster the Sharks offense, which will improve Jones's chances of racking up some wins in the closing weeks of the season.