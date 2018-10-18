Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Sabres
Jones will be in goal for Thursday's home matchup with Buffalo, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
While it's still early in the season, Jones is sitting with career worsts in GAA (3.05) and save percentage (.880), along with a 1-3-0 record. There is little chance he will be forced to give up the starting job to backup Aaron Dell, but the youngster's strong play -- a 1-0-1 record with a .917 save percentage -- could see Jones watch a few more games from the end of the bench if he continues to underperform.
