Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Vegas

Jones will defend the cage versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Sheng Peng of the Professional Hockey Writers Association reports.

Jones is riding a four-game winning streak, despite registering a .897 save percentage in those contests. The netminder will have to be at his best if he is going to reach the 30-win mark for the third straight year -- he is sitting at 26 victories -- considering the Sharks have just nine games left.

