Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Friday

Jones will start in the home goal Friday against the Avalanche, Sheng Peng of The Hockey News reports.

Coming off of a pair of rough outings, having allowed four goals each to the Bruins and Blue Jackets, Jones returns to the cage still in search of his 30th win of the season. His numbers this season are markedly better on home ice, however, with the veteran netminder posting a 16-4-4 record to go along with a 2.62 GAA and a .903 save percentage. While he can't be counted on to post a shutout often, owning just one all season, Jones is generally a strong bet to win on home ice, which brings some added value in daily formats.