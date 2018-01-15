Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Monday
Jones will defend the cage against the Kings on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones has been down right terrible of late, as he is winless in four straight games in which he recorded a 4.04 GAA and .859 save percentage. It seems unlikely the Sharks would replace him as the No. 1 between the pipes, however, a continued run of poor performances by the 28-year-old could open the door for Aaron Dell -- who is 7-0-2 in his last 10 outings -- to take on a larger workload.
