Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Saturday

Jones will take on the Avs at home for the regular-season finale Saturday.

Jones has been scuffling, to say the least, down the stretch, having allowed three or more goals in each of his last eight starts, so he could really use a high note to close out the regular season. The Avalanche, on the other hand, have a chance to improve their seeding for the first round with a win and a Stars loss. The Avs have notched at least three goals in four of their last five games, so the prospects of Jones breaking out of his slump aren't particularly bright.