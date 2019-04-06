Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Saturday
Jones will take on the Avs at home for the regular-season finale Saturday.
Jones has been scuffling, to say the least, down the stretch, having allowed three or more goals in each of his last eight starts, so he could really use a high note to close out the regular season. The Avalanche, on the other hand, have a chance to improve their seeding for the first round with a win and a Stars loss. The Avs have notched at least three goals in four of their last five games, so the prospects of Jones breaking out of his slump aren't particularly bright.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...