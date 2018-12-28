Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Saturday
Jones will tend the twine for Saturday's road clash with Edmonton, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones has appeared in 11 of the Sharks' previous 13 contests in December and looks ready to close out the month with at least one more. The netminder is on pace to hit the 60-game played mark for the fourth consecutive season -- though Aaron Dell could see more work down the stretch to keep Jones fresh for the postseason.
