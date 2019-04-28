Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Sunday

Jones will get the starting nod for Sunday's Game 2 home clash with the Avalanche.

Jones was able to open the series with Colorado with a win, stopping 26 of 28 shots in the victory. The 29-year-old has been hot in his past four games, going 4-0-0 along with a 1.87 GAA and .943 save percentage. Jones has been better at home this season, as evidenced by his .899 save percentage and 2.78 GAA at home compared to a .894 save percentage and 3.14 GAA on the road.