Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Thursday

Jones will slide in the crease Thursday when the Sharks host the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been consistent, at least, over his last four appearances, letting in three goals in each of them. He owns a 0-4-0 record in his last five starts, but that was preceded by a five-game winning streak. He may have a tough time busting out of his slump against a Blackhawks club tallying 3.16 goals per game on the road.