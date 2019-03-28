Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Thursday
Jones will slide in the crease Thursday when the Sharks host the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones has been consistent, at least, over his last four appearances, letting in three goals in each of them. He owns a 0-4-0 record in his last five starts, but that was preceded by a five-game winning streak. He may have a tough time busting out of his slump against a Blackhawks club tallying 3.16 goals per game on the road.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...