Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Thursday
Jones will guard the cage on the road against Colorado for Thursday's Game 4.
While far from perfect in this series, Jones is still managing a decent 2.35 GAA and .919 save percentage through the first three games. The netminder is backed up by an offense that is scoring 3.5 goals per game, second-best of the eight remaining teams, but is facing off with the league's No. 1 playoff offense (3.71 goals per game).
