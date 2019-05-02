Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Thursday

Jones will guard the cage on the road against Colorado for Thursday's Game 4.

While far from perfect in this series, Jones is still managing a decent 2.35 GAA and .919 save percentage through the first three games. The netminder is backed up by an offense that is scoring 3.5 goals per game, second-best of the eight remaining teams, but is facing off with the league's No. 1 playoff offense (3.71 goals per game).