Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Thursday

Jones will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones was given a night off Tuesday after giving up four goals on 22 shots to Dallas on New Year's Eve. With the extra rest, fantasy owners will hope the netminder can put a disappointing December -- he posted a 3-4-2 record and 3.50 GAA -- behind him and get back to being an elite-level backstop. Facing the Maple Leafs, however, is no easy task, as they rank fifth in the league in scoring (3.24 goals per game).

