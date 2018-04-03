Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Tuesday
Jones will tend the twine for Tuesday's clash with Dallas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones has struggled in his previous two outings (3.60 GAA in a pair of losses), but was facing two of the top teams in the Western Conference. If the Sharks are going to make a deep run in the playoffs, the netminder will need to step up his game against elite competition. If the team can secure second place in the Pacific Division, Jones could get one of the two remaining games off in favor of Aaron Dell.
