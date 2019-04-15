Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Tuesday

Jones will get the road start versus Vegas for Game 4 on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones was rocked in his previous two outings, as he gave up nine goals on 47 shots (.809 save percentage), which included getting the hook in Game 2. The Golden Knights averaged 3.00 goals during the regular season, but have increased that to 4.33 in the playoffs. If Jones can't rediscover his game soon, the Sharks will be looking at a first-round exit.