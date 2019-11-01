Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes versus WInnipeg
Jones will look to ground the Jets at home Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
It's been a disastrous start to the year for Jones, as he is sporting a 2-6-1 record and career-worst .890 save percentage in 10 appearances. Fortunately for the 29-year-old (unfortunately for fans), backup Aaron Dell has underperformed as well, so the Sharks don't really have any other option than to continue riding it out with Jones as the No. 1 long term.
