Jones made 19 saves on 24 shots before being replaced by Devan Dubnyk early in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.

After a sharp outing in a shootout win during the Sharks' opener Thursday, Jones crashed back to earth in this one and looked more like the netminder who posted sub-.900 save percentages in each of the last two seasons. San Jose doesn't have to play any back-to-back sets until February, but Jones could still cede a start or two to Dubnyk before then.