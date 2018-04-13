Sharks' Martin Jones: Blanks Ducks in opener

Jones stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Ducks in Thursday's Game 1.

This was actually Jones' worst season in terms of GAA, but even then he still had a respectable 2.55 mark. However, the 28-year-old struggled to end the regular season, as he posted a 3.53 GAA and .880 save percentage in his final six games. The Sharks are likely relieved to see him play so well in this series opener.