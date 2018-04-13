Sharks' Martin Jones: Blanks Ducks in opener

Jones stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Ducks in Thursday's Game 1.

This was actually Jones' worst season in terms of GAA, but even then he still had a respectable 2.55 mark. However, the 28-year-old struggled to end the regular season, as he posted a 3.53 GAA and .880 save percentage in his final six games. The Sharks are likely relieved to see him play so well in this series opener.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories