Sharks' Martin Jones: Blanks Kings for 100th win
Jones stopped all 28 shots he faced for his 100th career NHL victory Saturday against the Kings.
It was the third shutout of the season for Jones, who needed a bounce-back showing after a rough stretch in which he was burned for at least four goals in six straight starts. Aaron Dell is arguably the best backup in the league right now, but Jones remains the man in San Jose. He's sporting a 12-8-3 record with a .916 save percentage and exemplified Saturday just how good he can be. Look for him to build off this rebound effort and start turning things around.
