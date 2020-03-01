Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Blanks Penguins

Jones posted a 30-save shutout in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Jones took advantage of a slumping Penguins team to earn his second shutout of the year. The 30-year-old goalie improved to 16-19-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .897 save percentage. He's been better recently -- Jones has allowed only seven goals on 142 shots over his last five starts. His strong play could put him in line to start Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs.

