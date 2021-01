Jones will tend the road twine in Saturday's matchup against the Coyotes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones started opening night and put forth a 34-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. After two straight seasons with an .896 save percentage, this was a welcomed start to the 2020-21 season for Jones. The 31-year-old will aim to keep up the momentum Saturday, especially with Devan Dubnyk waiting in the wings if he falters.