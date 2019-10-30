Sharks' Martin Jones: Bounced in Boston
Jones stopped 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.
The final result was almost a foregone conclusion after Boston struck twice in the first period, as the Sharks gave their netminder almost no help in this one -- Jones faced more shots (18) in the second period alone than Tuukka Rask did in the entire game (17). Jones is now 2-6-1 to begin the season with a shaky 3.57 GAA and .890 save percentage.
