Sharks' Martin Jones: Buried by Blues in Game 5
Jones turned aside 35 of 40 shots during Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
The banged-up Sharks gave Jones little support at either end of the ice, but the netminder also failed to make any big saves when his team needed a boost. The 29-year-old will carry a 2.96 GAA and .902 save percentage in the postseason into Tuesday's Game 6 in St. Louis, with San Jose facing elimination.
