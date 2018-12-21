Sharks' Martin Jones: Can't contain Jets in loss
Jones stopped 20 of 24 shots Thursday, taking a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg.
This wasn't the kind of showing that was expected from the Sharks' netminder, given the low number of shots the Jets got to the net. Usually, when you can hold Winnipeg under 25 shots, you've got a great chance at victory, but Jones wasn't up to the task tonight and wasted a 44-shot effort from his offense. Jones really hasn't played well in two of his past three games, but he'll get a chance to make up for it this weekend with the Kings and Coyotes up next.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to stay hot against Jets•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Posts first shutout of 2018-19•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Short leash in latest outing•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling the crease Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Benefits from defense in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...