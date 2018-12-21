Sharks' Martin Jones: Can't contain Jets in loss

Jones stopped 20 of 24 shots Thursday, taking a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg.

This wasn't the kind of showing that was expected from the Sharks' netminder, given the low number of shots the Jets got to the net. Usually, when you can hold Winnipeg under 25 shots, you've got a great chance at victory, but Jones wasn't up to the task tonight and wasted a 44-shot effort from his offense. Jones really hasn't played well in two of his past three games, but he'll get a chance to make up for it this weekend with the Kings and Coyotes up next.