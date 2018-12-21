Sharks' Martin Jones: Can't contain Jets

Jones stopped 20 of 24 shots Thursday, taking a 5-3 home loss to Winnipeg.

This wasn't the kind of showing that was expected from the Sharks' netminder, given the low number of shots the Jets got to the net. Usually, when you can hold Winnipeg under 25 shots, you've got a great chance at victory, but Jones wasn't up to the task tonight and squandered a 44-shot effort from his offense. Jones really hasn't played well in two of his past three games, but he'll presumably get a chance to make up for it this weekend with the lowly Kings and Coyotes up next.