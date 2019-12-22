Sharks' Martin Jones: Can't stop defending champs

Jones allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Blues.

A fairly even game got away from Jones after Alex Pietrangelo's tally at 11:07 of the third period. The Blues tacked on a pair of empty-net goals to confirm Jones' sixth straight loss. The 29-year-old slipped to 12-14-1 with a 3.29 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 28 appearances. Aaron Dell will start the second half of the tough back-to-back when the Sharks host the Golden Knights on Sunday.