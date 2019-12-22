Sharks' Martin Jones: Can't stop defending champs
Jones allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Blues.
A fairly even game got away from Jones after Alex Pietrangelo's tally at 11:07 of the third period. The Blues tacked on a pair of empty-net goals to confirm Jones' sixth straight loss. The 29-year-old slipped to 12-14-1 with a 3.29 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 28 appearances. Aaron Dell will start the second half of the tough back-to-back when the Sharks host the Golden Knights on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.