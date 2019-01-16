Sharks' Martin Jones: Captures eighth straight win

Jones allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old nearly had another stellar game, but he yielded a second goal in the final three minutes of the lopsided contest Tuesday night. However, that didn't stop Jones from winning his eighth in a row. During the streak, he has a .918 save percentage and a 2.26 GAA. Jones' record this season is now a sparkling 22-8-4, but with a .903 save percentage and 2.72 GAA, he still needs work in the other categories.