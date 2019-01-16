Sharks' Martin Jones: Captures eighth straight win
Jones allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old nearly had another stellar game, but he yielded a second goal in the final three minutes of the lopsided contest Tuesday night. However, that didn't stop Jones from winning his eighth in a row. During the streak, he has a .918 save percentage and a 2.26 GAA. Jones' record this season is now a sparkling 22-8-4, but with a .903 save percentage and 2.72 GAA, he still needs work in the other categories.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...