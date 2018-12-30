Sharks' Martin Jones: Carried to win by offense
Jones stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
The Sharks handed Jones a 6-1 lead midway through the third period, and the 28-year-old netminder needed it as the Oilers beat him three times in the final 10 minutes in a desperate comeback attempt. That's been the story of Jones' campaign so far -- his 16-8-4 record is strong, but his 2.87 GAA and .898 save percentage leave a lot to be desired.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...