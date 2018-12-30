Sharks' Martin Jones: Carried to win by offense

Jones stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

The Sharks handed Jones a 6-1 lead midway through the third period, and the 28-year-old netminder needed it as the Oilers beat him three times in the final 10 minutes in a desperate comeback attempt. That's been the story of Jones' campaign so far -- his 16-8-4 record is strong, but his 2.87 GAA and .898 save percentage leave a lot to be desired.