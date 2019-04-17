Sharks' Martin Jones: Chance to bust slump Thursday
Jones will start in goal Thursday against the visiting Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals, David Schoen of the Las Vegas-Review Journal reports.
Jones earned a win in the playoff opener last Wednesday, but it's been downhill ever since, and now the Sharks find themselves in a do-or-die situation. The B.C. native has an egregious 5.33 GAA and .838 save percentage this postseason, with those rate stats severely skewed by his start Friday, when he surrendered four goals on only seven shots.
