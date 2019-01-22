Sharks' Martin Jones: Chased after five goals
Jones was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 21 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
Jones has now allowed 11 goals while facing just 47 shots in his last two outings immediately following an eight-game winning streak. His GAA has jumped to 2.89 along with an ugly .897 save percentage. Jones likely won't be back in the net until after the All-Star break, giving him plenty of time to fix his game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...