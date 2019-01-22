Sharks' Martin Jones: Chased after five goals

Jones was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 21 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Jones has now allowed 11 goals while facing just 47 shots in his last two outings immediately following an eight-game winning streak. His GAA has jumped to 2.89 along with an ugly .897 save percentage. Jones likely won't be back in the net until after the All-Star break, giving him plenty of time to fix his game.