Sharks' Martin Jones: Chased by Capitals

Jones let in five goals on 23 shots in two periods of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Jones' four-game winning streak snapped in a rather unceremonious fashion, as he was replaced by Aaron Dell for the final frame. Jones dropped to 12-9-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 23 appearances. He should still be considered likely to start Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes as the Sharks begin a four-game road trip.