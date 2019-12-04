Sharks' Martin Jones: Chased by Capitals
Jones let in five goals on 23 shots in two periods of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Jones' four-game winning streak snapped in a rather unceremonious fashion, as he was replaced by Aaron Dell for the final frame. Jones dropped to 12-9-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 23 appearances. He should still be considered likely to start Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes as the Sharks begin a four-game road trip.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.