Jones yielded three goals on eight shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Jones was replaced by Devan Dubnyk after allowing a goal to Max Pacioretty early in the second period. The Sharks' offense bailed out Jones, so he didn't take a loss, but the ugly outing inflated his GAA to 3.84 with an .879 save percentage in 15 games. Dubnyk allowed two goals on 19 shots over the bulk of two periods, but that workload makes it uncertain which goalie will start Saturday's rematch against the Golden Knights.