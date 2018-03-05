Sharks' Martin Jones: Chased in loss to Blue Jackets

Jones was pulled from Sunday's loss to Columbus after giving up three goals on 13 shots.

Jones had been playing very well prior to Sunday, so we wouldn't be too worried about this one. The Sharks currently sit second in the Pacific Division and Jones will be relied on heavily down the stretch. Aaron Dell is a very quality backup, but Jones' 21-17-6 record and .916 save percentage make him worthy of a fantasy start whenever he's in the cage.