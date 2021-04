Jones saved 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Jones won his fourth straight game Saturday. He allowed goals to Dustin Brown (even strength) and Trevor Moore (shorthanded), but it was another solid out for Jones. The 31-year-old goalie is up to 14-7-2 with a 3.03 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 24 games. He's the hot hand for the Sharks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Bob Boughner roll with Jones on Tuesday versus the Ducks.