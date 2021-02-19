Jones gave up three goals on 45 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Thursday.

Jones was 40 seconds away from a win before Brayden Schenn tallied in the third period to tie the game. In overtime, Patrick Marleau took a hooking penalty, and David Perron beat Jones to complete the Sharks' collapse. The 31-year-old Jones slipped to 6-4-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .897 save percentage after a relatively solid game. In 11 outings, he's only limited opponents to two or fewer goals twice,. Jones has been relatively solid recently with eight goals conceded on 98 shots over his last three appearances.