Sharks' Martin Jones: Completes sweep of Ducks

Jones turned aside 30 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Anaheim.

Jones was an absolute monster en route to sweeping the Ducks in Round 1, allowing just four goals in the series. The Sharks will be hoping for more of the same when they take on the high-flying Golden Knights -- who swept Los Angeles -- in the second round.

