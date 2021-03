Jones saved 42 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Jones has given up just five goals on the last 147 shots he's faced. His impressive outing against the Kings lifted his record to 10-6-2 with a 3.23 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 19 contests. Jones will look to keep things going as the Sharks visit the Coyotes for a back-to-back Friday and Saturday. Expect Jones and Devan Dubnyk to split those games.