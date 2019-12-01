Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Continues to roll

Jones made 21 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Jones has now won four straight starts and 10 of his last 11, despite having entered the night with a rather pedestrian .901 save percentage during the month of November. Still, it represents a significant improvement from Jones' rough opening month. He'll try to keep it going Tuesday against Washington.

