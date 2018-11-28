Sharks' Martin Jones: Continues to struggle

Jones allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

It's been a rough start to 2018-19 for Jones, and it only seems to be getting worse. He's managed to put together a 9-5-3 record, but his other numbers are subpar -- .892 save percentage and a 2.83 GAA. In the last six games, he is 2-2-2 with a .879 save percentage and a 3.52 GAA. If owners can swing it, Jones should sit on the bench for the time being.