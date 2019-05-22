Sharks' Martin Jones: Cracks under pressure in Game 6
Jones yielded four goals on 18 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 6.
Jones allowed 11 goals on 80 shots over the final three games of the series, while the Sharks were able to score only twice in that span. Jones ends the playoffs with a 3.01 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 20 postseason outings.
