Sharks' Martin Jones: Cruises to victory to cap off weekend
Jones allowed two goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-2 home win over the Stars.
The 28-year-old netminder saw his allied skaters pot five unanswered goals through the first two periods before yielding the final two to finish the game. Jones now has three wins in the past four games with a robust .944 save percentage over that span. He's a set-and-forget type in season-long leagues, and an above-average streaming option -- albeit not a super chalky one -- on most nights in daily fantasy.
