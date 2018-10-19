Sharks' Martin Jones: Cruises to victory
Jones turned away 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-1 home win over the Sabres.
Jones looked comfortable all game, and it actually took an incredible sharp-angle wrist shot from Jake McCabe to spoil the shutout bid for San Jose's top netminder. Jones really needed this win to get his confidence up, as he's still looking at an .896 save percentage through his first five games of the 2018-19 campaign.
