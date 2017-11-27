Sharks' Martin Jones: Day-to-day with undisclosed ailment
Jones is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
While Jones will travel with the team for its matchup with Philadelphia on Tuesday, it seems unlikely he will be cleared in time considering the club made an emergency recall in Antoine Bibeau. If the 27-year-old Jones does indeed sit out against the Flyers, Aaron Dell would likely get the starting nod.
