Sharks' Martin Jones: Defeats Hurricanes

Jones stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

That's back-to-back strong outings for Jones, who has allowed a combined three goals to high-powered offenses in the Hurricanes and the Flames. He's allowed 15 goals through five games this year, going 2-3-0 in that span. Look for him to start Saturday's home contest against the Bruins, as coach Pete DeBoer will likely go with the hot hand.