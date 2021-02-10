Jones permitted three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

While Jones was just okay during regulation, he stopped all three attempts in the shootout to secure the win for the Sharks. The 31-year-old has a 5-2-0 record with a 3.70 GAA and an .878 save percentage in seven games this season. His shootout success is strong -- per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, Jones' .788 save percentage in shootouts trails only Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (.852) among active netminders who have played in at least 10 shootouts. That said, it would be more comforting to see Jones take care of business in regulation more frequently. The Sharks meet the Kings again on Thursday.