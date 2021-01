Jones will patrol the crease versus Arizona on Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Jones will be hoping he can bounce back from a disastrous 20219-20 campaign in which he went 17-21-2 with a career-worst 3.00 GAA. If the 31-year-old netminder struggles at all, the team likely won't hesitate to insert Devan Dubnyk into the starting job.