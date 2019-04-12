Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage Friday
Jones will be in goal versus Vegas at home for Game 2.
Jones hasn't been called upon much of late, as he has only faced 30 shots in one of his last six appearances. In his last pair outings, the British Columbia native gave up just two goals apiece and will look to keeping rolling versus a Golden Knights squad that averaged just 3.00 goals during the regular season.
