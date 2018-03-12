Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage Monday

Jones will be between the pipes for Monday's contest with Detroit, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones gets the nod while in the midst of a great stretch of play. Having started 12 of the past 13 games, Jones has gone 7-4-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .937 save percentage. Not only have Jones' overall stats been great during this run of games, but he's been remarkably consistent, allowing two goals or fewer in 10 of 12 contests. The veteran netminder will look to keep it rolling Monday against a Detroit team that's lost six games in a row and ranks 28th in scoring.