Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage Monday
Jones will be between the pipes for Monday's contest with Detroit, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones gets the nod while in the midst of a great stretch of play. Having started 12 of the past 13 games, Jones has gone 7-4-1 with a 1.92 GAA and .937 save percentage. Not only have Jones' overall stats been great during this run of games, but he's been remarkably consistent, allowing two goals or fewer in 10 of 12 contests. The veteran netminder will look to keep it rolling Monday against a Detroit team that's lost six games in a row and ranks 28th in scoring.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...